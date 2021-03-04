Bryse Wilson wants to be in Braves rotation ‘more than anything’

“That game was huge for me and my career going forward from a mental aspect,” Wilson said. “I think the stuff has been there. We’ve made some tweaks, but the stuff has been there. It’s just the mental aspect for me.”

Wilson heard about that game throughout the offseason, so it was never forgotten in his mind. But it won’t mean much if he doesn’t build on it, and that’s the mindset he’s carrying into 2021.

There’s a chance Wilson is competing for a job that isn’t vacant. The Braves’ rotation is set with Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly. Mike Soroka, recovering from an Achilles, is up in the air for opening day. If he’s with the team, the rotation is filled. If he begins the season on the injured list, Wilson is among those battling for the temporary opening.

How badly does Wilson want to be in the rotation? “More than anything,” he said. “I’m going to do everything I can in my power to go out there and throw the ball as well as I can. At the end of the day, hopefully I’m in the rotation. If not, just keep moving forward and keep working.”

As for potentially being a reliever: “I want to help the team as much as possible. If that’s in the bullpen, then that’s where I’d like to be.”

If Wilson doesn’t start the season in the majors, the 162-game schedule will eventually provide an opportunity. Wilson, whose long-term outlook with the Braves is unclear, would help his case immensely with a strong showing.

Notes from Thursday:

- The Braves opened the scoring in the first inning. Shortstop Dansby Swanson doubled in his first at-bat. Austin Riley followed with a single. Pablo Sandoval’s sacrifice fly scored Swanson. It was the only noteworthy offensive sequence for the Braves, who had five hits.

- Manager Brian Snitker has mentioned reliever William Woods on several occasions over the past week. Woods, 22, pitched Thursday, pumping mid-to-high 90-mph fastballs. He surrendered a homer to Joe Hudson, but Woods flashed an impressive arsenal that surely makes him a prospect to watch.

“That delivery, once he gets comfortable and confident, he can reach back and get even more,” Snitker said. “I really like the delivery and the stuff.”

- Catcher William Contreras spoke with reporters Thursday. He’s feeling confident as the competition between him and Alex Jackson gets underway. Contreras noted he’s been working diligently on his defense and receiving. The team seems comfortable with either player as a backup to Travis d’Arnaud.

- How about this stat from numbers guru Ryan Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder on Twitter): Ronald Acuna scored a run 56.1 percent of the time he safely touched first base in 2020. That’s not exactly a secret formula, but good things happen when Acuna is on base.

- The Braves were among the 11 teams represented at Yoenis Cespedes’ recent showcase, according to the New York Post. It was likely just due diligence, as the Braves have left no stone unturned in their search for bench help. The former star slugger, 35, has played in only 46 games across the past three seasons. He’s best served as a designated hitter.

- First baseman Freddie Freeman is expected to make his spring debut Friday against the Twins. Max Fried won’t start after he was potentially exposed to COVID-19, Snitker said. The team hasn’t announced a replacement.