Brian Snitker: ‘When you get to the postseason, you’ve got to go through everybody’

Q. For Strider, how long do you think he could go if he is good to go? How have you been maintaining keeping him stretched out or is bullpen an option?

A. Everything is an option, quite honestly. We really don’t know -- like I say, he’s going to have to pass the test today, yet. Like I say, I know he feels good when you saw him here coming in. I saw him before he came in. He hadn’t been outside and throwing the ball around and running around. We anticipate him being really good because he was yesterday in the pen. And we’re still kind of mulling over what’s the right thing for us and him and how to use him.

Q. You guys spoke very highly of the Cardinals when you played them last month. What did you think of what the Phillies did in that series?

A. I think the Phillies are hitting on al cylinders. They’ve got everybody back. Their starting pitching is really good. Their circle of trust in that bullpen, they worked through some issues there. I think that’s a really good bullpen. And they’re playing really, really well now.

Q. What’s the latest on Ozzie (Albies)?

A. He got his cast off. And it’s just now getting strength and flexibility, the whole thing. We’ll take him with us this week as he continues to progress. But as I say, he’s been in a cast for however many weeks. Just kind of loosening things up and getting his strength back.

Q. Along those lines, the last couple of days, just what they’ve meant for your guys to get a little rest, get in here? What were some of the workouts like for Max Fried and where he feels?

A. Really good. Max is feeling really good. We had good workouts. We just kind of gave them a couple of days off. It’s kind of like spring training a little bit, the last couple of days. We got a lot of lives. We’re going to do it again today with the group we had in Gwinnett and the holding -- like the the taxi squad-type things down there. We brought, like, six innings of pitching over every day and catchers. These guys have gotten a lot of live BPs and along with all their other defensive work and all that also. They ran the bases yesterday and the whole thing. So it’s been like a spring training atmosphere here, and it’s been good. Been really good.

Q. You know it’s going to be Philly, but the way your team finished the season, does it give you the confidence that it really didn’t matter who it’s going to be?

A. No, I think when you get to the postseason, you’ve got to go through everybody. We didn’t care who we played. We have to play. And these guys will be ready to go. And, like I say, I haven’t heard one guy mention about who we’re going to play. It’s just about playing and being here now and being in the division series because you know what, you’re going to have to go through everybody if you want to get to where you want to go.

Q. How important was it to get out of that wild card chance and getting the rest that you needed with so many players having the opportunity to come back for the NLDS?

A. For how we got there, we needed a couple of days off. We rode the bullpen guys extremely hard last week. I think it was good to -- it’s a burden, I mean it’s a curse in some ways, too. I don’t think we needed five days off. But it is what it is. But I think we’ve done a good job of staying as ready as we possibly could. So -- but the position players and especially the bullpen needed some time.

Q. Who will start Game 1 for you guys?

A. Max (Fried). Max will start.

Q. You’ve seen him develop throughout the last few years. What has made him -- what’s the quality that makes him a big-game pitcher, one of those guys we look at?

A. I don’t know that Max is -- he’s like one of the great ones, he’s never satisfied. He’s always looking for an edge, always looking to improve on something. He just continues to study, to work, figure out a way. I mean, he’s always wanting to get better. And I think that’s true of all the really good players.

Q. How cool is it for you to see (Philles manager) Rob Thomson as a lifer to get this opportunity and really thrive? And what do you think it says about a role like this for that kind of path?

A. That’s great. I’m very happy for him. He’s done everything. He’s one of those guys that’s been in the minor leagues, fought his way to the big leagues. Been a coach, a third base coach, man, the whole thing. And it makes me feel good, obviously, to see a guy like that get a chance and do well with it. Because he gets it. He understands. And I’m really happy for him.

Q. This is five years now. Have you gotten any better at having a sense for how your team is going to do in the postseason as you go into it?

A. I don’t know that you ever do. You don’t know what tomorrow’s going to bring. I don’t ever take anything for granted. I understand how tough it is to win a playoff series. But, no, I haven’t gotten any better to think what’s going to happen tomorrow or the rest of the week.

Q. Any of the previous four, was there any that completely blindsided you, either one way or the other?

A. That Game 5 against St. Louis a few years ago, when we went into that one we talked about everything but what happened in that game. It was like 20 minutes into it, we were done. So, yeah, like I said, you never know what’s going to happen when you play a playoff game. Big thing, you play all year, you grind all year, you try to do all the right things to get yourself in this situation that we’re in right now. And after that you just never know what’s going to happen.

Q. Will Kyle (Wright) start Game 2?

A. That’s where we’re leaning right now, yes.

Q. Just thinking of Charlie (Morton), where he pitches, where Kyle pitches, is that part of the debate?

A. Yes.

Q. How different does it make things going against a team that you faced 19 times this year already and you guys just know each other so well?

A. It’s good because then we don’t have to sit in that room and beat ourselves up for three hours when you’re doing advancements, because we just played them seven times 10 days ago or whatever it was. So we’re very familiar with them. They are, us. They’re back to full strength too. They’re playing very well. They’ve got that edge. They just got done with a tough series. But you still have to execute. You’ve still got to do your thing. And should be good series.

Q. You mentioned how important it was for the clubhouse to know that so many of those guys will be around for a while together. How often have you seen that in your time in baseball, and why is it so important?

A. Well, not a lot, in my experiences here in this job. We had a core group, all the 14-year run that was here together. But I think it’s kind of neat here. These guys all came up together. They’ve all been young Major Leaguers together. And now to see they’re all going to be here, because they’re a tight group and they’re great young men. So I think that’s even more encouraging within your organization that you have that type of nucleus that you know it’s going to be here every year.

Q. To follow up with Fried, what has he done as far as trying to stay on track. And has he thrown a side?

A. Sides, the whole thing, working out. All that. He’s doing all the baseball activities that he needed to do, and just the rest. And he’s starting to look good again. He didn’t look great for a while there. I mean, he got a bug. But he’s feeling good and ready to go.

Q. Knowing that Max, in his first World Series game nearly broke his ankle and now is all the way back to being Game 1 starter, what have you seen of him as a dominant pitcher and being able to pitch, like, under pressure?

A. He’s experienced all that. I mean, he’s got a lot of postseason experience under his belt and a lot of confidence in him. I think he’s got a lot of confidence in himself, as rightly he should. And that experience is big, I think, this time of year, as guys, they go to NLCSes, World Series, the whole thing. Makes them stronger and believe in themselves even more.