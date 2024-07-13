Breaking: Braves’ Max Fried named to 2024 All-Star game

This is the first time since 1997, and the fourth time overall, that the Braves have three All-Star starting pitchers. The other occurrence:

1993: John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Steve Avery

1996: Smoltz, Glavine, Greg Maddux

1997: Maddux, Glavine, Denny Neagle

Fried is one of the more accomplished starters in Braves history. He’s posted a sub-3.00 ERA in three of the past four years. He pitched six scoreless innings in the Braves’ championship-clinching Game 6 victory over the Astros in the 2021 World Series. He’s the first Braves pitcher to earn multiple All-Star appearances with the club since Julio Teheran (2014, 2016).

Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, they’ve had five starters make multiple All-Star games: Phil Niekro (four times), John Smoltz (eight times), Tom Glavine (eight times), Greg Maddux (six times) and Teheran (twice). Reliver Craig Kimbrel also made four All-Star teams.

More to come ...