Breaking: Braves’ Max Fried named to 2024 All-Star game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Max Fried is an All-Star, after all.
The Braves’ acclaimed left-hander was named to the National League All-Star team Saturday, replacing Phillies southpaw Ranger Suarez. This will be Fried’s second All-Star nod and first since 2022. He’ll join fellow Braves starting pitchers Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez, along with designated hitter Marcell Ozuna.
Fried, 30, owns a 3.08 ERA in 18 outings, which includes an MLB-best two complete games. He has a 95 strikeouts to 34 walks in 108 innings. Fried is on pace to set a career high in innings (185-1/3 in 2022), serving as one third of the Braves’ sensational starting trio that’s carried the club through much of the season.
This is the first time since 1997, and the fourth time overall, that the Braves have three All-Star starting pitchers. The other occurrence:
1993: John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Steve Avery
1996: Smoltz, Glavine, Greg Maddux
1997: Maddux, Glavine, Denny Neagle
Fried is one of the more accomplished starters in Braves history. He’s posted a sub-3.00 ERA in three of the past four years. He pitched six scoreless innings in the Braves’ championship-clinching Game 6 victory over the Astros in the 2021 World Series. He’s the first Braves pitcher to earn multiple All-Star appearances with the club since Julio Teheran (2014, 2016).
Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, they’ve had five starters make multiple All-Star games: Phil Niekro (four times), John Smoltz (eight times), Tom Glavine (eight times), Greg Maddux (six times) and Teheran (twice). Reliver Craig Kimbrel also made four All-Star teams.
