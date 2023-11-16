BREAKING: Atlanta will host 2025 MLB All-Star game

“On awarding Atlanta the 2025 All-Star Game, Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement: “I commend Terry McGuirk, Derek Schiller, the entire Braves organization and the Atlanta Sports Council for leading this effort. As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city welcomes the return of the game.

“More than a year away from the first pitch of the game, we already know the winner of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game — Atlanta,” Dickens said in a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We are honored to welcome Major League Baseball to metro Atlanta. From local businesses to hotels to restaurant servers, the economic impact will benefit countless Atlantans. Add this to FIFA, the College Football Playoff National Championship, the U.S. Soccer Training Center—there is no doubt Atlanta is now the sports capital of the nation.”

“We are thrilled that Major League Baseball has awarded the Atlanta Braves the 2025 All-Star Game,” McGuirk, the Braves chairman, said in a statement: “Time and time again, Atlanta has proven to be a world-class destination for the most exciting entertainment and sporting events. I am excited that baseball fans will have the opportunity to experience Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta along with all this area has to offer. Over the coming months, we look forward to working alongside MLB to create memorable experiences that will showcase and support our community.”

Georgia lawmakers haven’t overhauled the 2021 law, and some Democrats have acknowledged it hasn’t triggered the dire consequences on election turnout that many of its most outspoken critics feared.

Manfred told the AJC at the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle that Atlanta was being considered for the open year.

During his annual Q&A with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America during All-Star week in July, the AJC asked Manfred about when Atlanta could next host the event, be it 2025 or later.

“Atlanta is in the mix of clubs for the ‘25 All-Star game,” Manfred said. “I’m not prepared to go past that right now.”

Atlanta last hosted the All-Star game in 2000. It also hosted the game in 1972.

-Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.

THIS STORY WILL UPDATE