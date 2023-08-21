Braves’ Yonny Chirnos hits injured list with right elbow inflammation

The Braves on Monday officially recalled Allan Winans to start the series opener versus the Mets at Truist Park. And because of this, they needed to make a move to open a roster spot.

That corresponding move: They placed right-hander Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day injured list, backdated to Aug. 20, with right elbow inflammation.

Since the Braves claimed Chirinos off waivers from the Rays in July, he’s allowed 23 earned runs in 22-1/3 innings pitched. His best of his five starts came on Aug. 2, when he surrendered three runs over five innings.

Chirinos has always been an interesting case for this reason: He’s eclipsed five years of Major League service time, which means the Braves cannot option him without his consent. In other words, he would need to be designated for assignment if they took him off their roster.

Instead, he is on the injured list with the right elbow inflammation.

In 2020, Chirinos underwent Tommy John surgery on that elbow. In 2021, he needed another surgery after fracturing it.

When Chirinos is eligible to return, rosters will have expanded to 28 players, meaning teams can carry an extra pitcher. If he’s healthy, perhaps Chirinos would use one of those final two roster spots.

For now, Winans could take Chirinos’ spot in the rotation, if the Braves choose to go that way. He was the next in line when they needed a starter.

In Triple A, Winans leads qualified starters in the International League with a 2.79 ERA, which is more than a full run better than the second-place mark. His 1.03 WHIP and .212 opponents’ batting average also are the best in the league.