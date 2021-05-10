ajc logo
Braves will play 10 of next 13 at Truist Park

Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza (center) is mobbed by teammates after driving in the winning run in the 12th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, in the early hours of Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Ben Margot/AP)
Braves infielder Ehire Adrianza (center) is mobbed by teammates after driving in the winning run in the 12th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies, in the early hours of Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Ben Margot/AP)

Atlanta Braves | Updated 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

This is the Braves’ chance to get rolling.

Now that they’re back to .500 at 17-17, the Braves will try to keep buffing up that record. This would be a logical time: 10 of their next 13 games will be at Truist Park, which is back to 100% capacity and should provide a true homefield advantage.

The Braves host the Blue Jays for three games beginning Tuesday. They’ll then travel to Milwaukee for three games against the Brewers, who are second place in the National League Central. The Braves will return to Atlanta May 17 for a seven-game homestand. That stretch begins with a three-game series against the Mets, whom the Braves haven’t faced this season but are generally considered the greatest threat to unseat them as NL East champions.

After the Mets, the Braves have a golden opportunity when they host the hapless Pirates for four games. Pittsburgh, in the midst of a large rebuild, is last place in the NL Central and usually projected among the five worst teams in the majors.

The upcoming run gives the Braves a chance to build up their record and move past the days of toiling around .500.

