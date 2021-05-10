Braves will play 10 of next 13 at Truist Park

Now that they’re back to .500 at 17-17, the Braves will try to keep buffing up that record. This would be a logical time: 10 of their next 13 games will be at Truist Park, which is back to 100% capacity and should provide a true homefield advantage.

The Braves host the Blue Jays for three games beginning Tuesday. They’ll then travel to Milwaukee for three games against the Brewers, who are second place in the National League Central. The Braves will return to Atlanta May 17 for a seven-game homestand. That stretch begins with a three-game series against the Mets, whom the Braves haven’t faced this season but are generally considered the greatest threat to unseat them as NL East champions.