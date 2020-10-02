Braves will face Marlins in NLDS

After going 6-4 against the Marlins this season, the Braves will play at least another three games against Miami. The Marlins defeated the Cubs 2-0 on Friday afternoon in Chicago, sweeping the two-game wild-card series to advance to their first National League Division Series since 2003.

This will be the third phase in which the Braves and Marlins have faced off this season. They played two exhibition games at Truist Park just before opening day, played 10 times head-to-head in the 60-game season and now will play the best-of-five NLDS beginning Tuesday in Houston, where the NLDS will be held as part of MLB’s 2020 bubble plan.