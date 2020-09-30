Braves will use Marcell Ozuna as the DH in wild-card series

- “The guys that were banged up a little bit are good to go,” Snitker said, praising the team’s praising staff. That includes the trio of outfielder Ronald Acuna, third baseman Austin Riley and reliever Chris Martin.

- MLB will transition back to normal extra-inning rules in the postseason, meaning there won’t be a runner placed at second to begin each inning. Snitker believes you haven’t seen the last of the controversial rule, however.

“I don’t think so,” Snitker said. “I’ve talked to other managers and I think everybody kind of likes that. ... I think it’s actually a lot better than I thought it was going to be. There is still strategy in it. I’m still not sure what’s the right or wrong way to do it, but it’s sure fun trying. I kind of like it. I’m not so sure it won’t stay.”