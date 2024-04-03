Braves-White Sox postponed Wednesday because of rain and snow

CHICAGO — As Spencer Strider threw in the outfield Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, the announcement played on the public-address system in the stadium.
The Braves’ series finale against the White Sox was postponed because of rain, snow and an inclement forecast in Chicago.
The game will be made up at 3:10 p.m. June 27, which is a mutual off-day for the clubs. It will be played at the end of the Braves’ road trip to New York (versus the Yankees) and St. Louis.
The Braves will push their starters back a day. Strider will start Friday’s home opener against Arizona. Max Fried will pitch Saturday’s game, and Chris Sale will throw Sunday’s finale.
