Braves waste 4-run lead, 4-hit night from Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

PHOENIX – The Braves blew a four-run lead and eventually lost, 8-7, to the Diamondbacks in 10 innings on Tuesday at Chase Field.

Here are five observations on Atlanta (23-27):

1. The Braves blew multiple leads.

They led by four runs after the top of the sixth, then saw that slowly slip away. They took the lead in the top of the 10th, then lost it.

Jackson Stephens gave up two runs in the bottom of the 10th as the Braves lost. Cooper Hummel singled home the winning run.

2. Kenley Jansen is one of baseball’s best closers.

Even the elite ones have tough nights and stretches, though.

Jansen came in with a one-run lead, and the Diamondbacks tied it on Daulton Varsho’s sacrifice fly with one out in the ninth inning.

This was Jansen’s third blown save of the season. He has blown three saves in his last six appearances.

Jansen entered and allowed a leadoff single. He then gave up a one-out single before the sacrifice fly scored the tying run.

This came after Will Smith allowed a run to score in the eighth before escaping the jam with a strikeout.

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

3. In the first five innings, Matt Olson was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. He had helped give the Braves a four-run lead.

Austin Riley eventually put the Braves ahead in the 10th inning, but Olson carried them throughout the game, finishing 4-for-5.

In the fourth inning, facing Arizona starter Humberto Castellanos, Olson sent a two-run shot into his team’s bullpen in the right-field corner. He had already doubled at that point, then added another double in his next at-bat.

Olson leads baseball with 23 doubles, which is three more than second-place Rafael Devers.

In Monday’s loss, Olson couldn’t catch the second out of what would have been an inning-ending double play. Had he completed the play, the Braves might have had a better chance of winning.

He redeemed himself, and then some, Tuesday.

4. In the sixth inning, Michael Harris II collected his first career RBI when he hit a single that scored Ozzie Albies.

This special moment came in the 12th at-bat of Harris’ MLB career. In Saturday’s loss to Miami, he notched his first hit.

5. Just like in Spencer Strider’s case Monday, Charlie Morton probably pitched better than his line indicated.

Morton allowed four runs over five innings. But the final two were charged to him when A.J. Minter, who has been terrific this season, allowed two inherited runners to score in the sixth inning.

Morton, who hasn’t received the results he’s wanted from his curveball to this point, gave up a two-run homer to Christian Walker on that pitch in the first inning. The 38-year-old righty quickly settled into the game, though. Morton pitched a 1-2-3 frame in three of the next four innings after that.

Diamondbacks 8, Braves 7

Stat to know

6 - Olson now has six four-hit games in his career.

Up next

In Wednesday’s series finale, Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright will go up against Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner. The game begins at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

