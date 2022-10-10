Braves vs. Phillies: A season recap

May 24: Braves 6, Phillies 5

William Contreras singled home Ronald Acuña in the bottom of the ninth inning for his first career walk-off hit. The hit came with Contreras’ parents in the stands watching him play a major league game for the first time. Bryce Harper put the Phillies ahead 5-4 in the top of the ninth with a two-run homer off closer Kenley Jansen. Harper finished with four RBIs. Dansby Swanson doubled to begin the ninth and advanced on a wild pitch. Swanson scored when Acuña’s sacrifice fly bounced off centerfielder Roman Quinn’s glove to set up Contreras’s game-winner.

May 25: Braves 8, Phillies 4

Dansby Swanson scored a tie-breaking run in the fifth inning on a play the Phillies committed two errors. Swanson finished went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, including a sixth inning homer. William Contreras and Austin Riley also homered for the Braves. Starter Charlie Morton allowed four runs and nine hits in 4-1/3 innings. Spencer Strider got the win with 2-2/3 scoreless innings of relief. Ronald Acuña missed the game with a Grade 1 strain in his right quadriceps after being scratched before game time.

May 26: Phillies 4, Braves 1

Aaron Nola pitched 8-1/3 innings and allowed just one run and five hits while striking out 10 for the Phillies. Odubel Herrera had a two-run double and J.T. Realmuto homered for the Phillies. Matt Olson had two hits for the Braves and scored the lone run on a wild pitch. Kyle Wright took the loss after allowing three hits and three earned runs in 6-2/3 innings. Ronald Acuña missed the game with a quadriceps injury.

At Philadelphia

June 28: Braves 5, Phillies 3

Matt Olson homered twice, including a tie-breaking shot in the eighth inning. Olson and Travis d’Arnaud hit back-to-back homers in the first inning off Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. Charlie Morton went 5-2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs. Collin McHugh got the victory and A.J. Minter got the save filling in for the injured Kenley Jansen. The Phillies were without Bryce Harper, who missed his second game after suffering a broken thumb.

June 29: Braves 4, Phillies 1

Adam Duvall homered as part of a two-run seventh inning as the Braves pulled away. Matt Olson hit a pair of doubles and William Contreras and Michael Harris also had RBIs for the Braves. Kyle Wright got the victory allowing just three hits and one earned run over seven innings. Will Smith got the save in place of Kenley Jansen. The Braves improved to 21-5 in June, matching the team record for most wins in a calendar month since the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta.

June 30: Phillies 14, Braves 4

Darick Hall homered twice and Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos also homered as the Phillies avoided a sweep. Schwarber’s blast was a three-run shot and his 12th of the month. Castellanos also hit a three-run homer. The Phillies took control early with a seven-run second inning, all off Braves starter Ian Anderson, who left after the frame. Aaron Nola got the victory. Adam Duvall and Michael Harris homered for the Braves.

At Philadelphia

July 25: Phillies 6, Braves 4

Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs in the Phillies’ comeback win. The Phillies scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Stott’s three-run blast off A.J. Minter, who got the first two outs of the inning. Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies. Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves. Braves starter Max Fried gave up three runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

July 26: Braves 6, Phillies 3

Michael Harris and Matt Olson homered as the Braves avoided a three-game losing streak, the only team in MLB not to drop three in a row. Dansby Swanson had three hits. Spencer Strider got the win allowing three hits and one earned run in six innings with six strikeouts. Manager Brian Snitker earned his 500th victory, all with the Braves. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading 31st homer. J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer off Will Smith in the ninth to make it close. Kenley Jansen got two outs for the save.

July 27: Phillies 7, Braves 2

Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead single in a five-run fifth inning and added an RBI double in the sixth for the Phillies. Errors by Braves starter Charlie Morton and second baseman Robinson Cano contributed to the Phillies’ fifth-inning rally. Morton, 0-2 in his last three starts, allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits in five innings. Matt Olson hit his 20th home run for the Braves. Austin Riley’s 18-game hit streak came to an end.

At Atlanta

Aug. 2: Braves 13, Phillies 1

Spencer Strider struck out 13 batters, at the time a career-high, in 6-2/3 innings for the Braves. It was the rookie’s fourth double-digit strikeout game. He was supported offensively with a 14-hit attack. Eddie Rosario tied a career high with five RBIs. The Braves blew the game open with a six-run fifth inning. Dansby Swanson, Marcel Ozuna and Rosario all had three hits. The Phillies used a bullpen game that featured six pitchers. Opener Nick Nelson gave up two runs and two hits in two-plus innings.

Aug. 3: Phillies 3, Braves 1

Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth innings, part of a three-run frame, after an inning-ending double play call was reversed. J.T. Realmuto grounded into what was ruled a double play with the Braves leading 1-0 lead. The Phillies challenged the call, and the replay showed Realmuto beat the relay throw while Rhys Hoskins scored. Castellanos followed with his homer off Collin McHugh. Zach Wheeler allowed five hits and one earned run in seven innings for the win. Braves starter Charlie Morton pitched a scoreless 6-2/3 innings.

At Atlanta

Sept. 16: Braves 7, Phillies 2

Ronald Acuña hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a six-run eighth inning as the Braves rallied late. William Contreras and Michael Harris had RBI singles and Ozzie Albies had a two-run double in the decisive inning. Contreras had three hits. Max Fried allowed four hits and two earned runs in six innings. Jessie Chavez got the win. Seranthony Dominguez took the loss after being charged with five earned runs in 2/3 of an inning. Kyle Schwarber hit his NL-leading and career-high 39th homer for the Phillies.

Sept. 17: Braves 4, Phillies 3

Ronald Acuña homered and drove in four runs off Phillies starter Aaron Nola and had a stellar defensive play in right field. Acuña had a two-run homer in the third and a two-run double in the fourth. He robbed Bryce Harper of a bases-loaded, extra-base hit with a running catch in the fifth inning. The Braves lost second baseman Ozzie Albies to a broken right pinky finger while sliding into second base. Albies had just returned after missing 81 games with a broken left foot.

Sept. 18: Braves 5, Phillies 2

Spencer Strider took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and struck out 10 for the Braves. Alec Bohm hit a solo homer to break up the bid and tie the game at 1-1. William Contreras homered in the sixth to break the tie. Robbie Grossman, who drove in the Braves’ first run with a double in the third, hit his seventh homer to give the Braves a 3-1 lead in the seventh. Austin Riley followed with a run-scoring single. Marcell Ozuna added an RBI double in the eighth. It was the Braves’ eighth straight win.

At Philadelphia

Sept. 22: Phillies 1, Braves 0

Ranger Suarez allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two in six innings for the Phillies. Zach Eflin got five outs before Jose Alvarado finished the six-hitter for his second save. Matt Vierling knocked in the only run in the game with a second-inning sacrifice fly. The Braves played without Ronald Acuña, who was scratched because of back tightness that he felt during batting practice. Austin Riley had three hits for his 46th multi-hit game of the season.

Sept. 23: Phillies 9, Braves 1

Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs as the Phillies won their fourth straight game. Alec Bohm had three hits. The Phillies jumped on Braves starter Jake Odorizzi for four runs in the second inning. Odorizzi, making his eighth start with the Braves since he was acquired in trade with the Astros, gave up eight runs and 10 hits in four innings. Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked three in six innings.

Sept. 24: Braves 6, Phillies 3

Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season. He went 5-1/3 innings and became the first Braves pitcher to win 20 games since Russ Ortiz won 21 in 2003. Wright became the seventh 20-game winner for the Braves since they moved to Atlanta in 1966, joining Denny Neagle and four Hall of Famers: John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, Phil Niekro and Tom Glavine. William Contreras and rookie Michael Harris each homered and had three hits in support of Wright. Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer for the Phillies.

Sept. 25: Braves 8, Phillies 7

Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Braves outlasted the Phillies in a Sunday night game that took over six hours to complete because of a two-hour rain delay. Acuña hadn’t played since feeling back tightness before the series opener. He came on as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. Dansby Swanson had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run homer. Kyle Schwarber extended his National League-leading home run total to 42 with a pair of solo drives and scored three times for the Phillies.