Braves vs. Mets on Wednesday postponed until Sept. 26

The Braves’ game Wednesday against the Mets was postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast for Wednesday night. The game will be made up Sept. 26 when the Mets return to Atlanta.

This was going to be the third game of a four-game series. The teams split the first two games.

Allan Winans was scheduled to start for the Braves against Mets lefty Jose Quintana. Both teams will keep the same starters for Thursday’s series finale at 12:20 p.m. By staying with Winans, the Braves will give the rest of their rotation an extra day of rest. Winans, 28, had a 5.29 ERA in six starts last season. His best start game against the Mets on Aug. 12, when he pitched seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.