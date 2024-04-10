Atlanta Braves

Braves vs. Mets on Wednesday postponed until Sept. 26

Ground crew workers are finishing putting the tarp to cover the diamond at Truist Park as raindrops started to fall moments before the second game of the series between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Ground crew workers are finishing putting the tarp to cover the diamond at Truist Park as raindrops started to fall moments before the second game of the series between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
28 minutes ago

The Braves’ game Wednesday against the Mets was postponed because of inclement weather in the forecast for Wednesday night. The game will be made up Sept. 26 when the Mets return to Atlanta.

This was going to be the third game of a four-game series. The teams split the first two games.

Allan Winans was scheduled to start for the Braves against Mets lefty Jose Quintana. Both teams will keep the same starters for Thursday’s series finale at 12:20 p.m. By staying with Winans, the Braves will give the rest of their rotation an extra day of rest. Winans, 28, had a 5.29 ERA in six starts last season. His best start game against the Mets on Aug. 12, when he pitched seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.

After Thursday, the Braves will travel to Miami and Houston for their second road trip of the season.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

