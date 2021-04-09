Braves try to win fifth consecutive home opener

Welcome back: The Braves (2-4) host the Phillies (5-1) in their home opener Friday evening. The contest will begin a seven-game homestand.
The Phillies swept the Braves last weekend, so there’s already a revenge storyline brewing. But the Braves are also trying to extend an underappreciated streak.
The Braves have won four consecutive home openers, which means they’re undefeated in opening games at Truist Park. Only one of those games came opening day - it was 2018, when Nick Markakis’ walk-off homer beat the Phillies. The other openers came after the Braves returned from the road.
Even before Truist Park, the Braves fared well in recent home openers. They’re 10-2 in such games since 2009. They’ve even scored at least five runs in each of those wins, giving fans some offensive excitement.
They’ll try to keep that success going Friday with Charlie Morton on the mound. Zack Wheeler, who dazzled against the Braves last weekend, will pitch for the Phillies.