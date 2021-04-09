ajc logo
Braves try to win fifth consecutive home opener

April 1, 2020 Atlanta: The stadium is eerily quiet except for Atlanta Braves field manager Tyler Lenz walking across the covered home plate while maintaining the quality of the field in the team’s newly renamed Truist Park on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Atlanta. The Braves were suppose to host their home opener this Friday, but the season’s start was postponed by Major League Baseball because of the coronavirus pandemic. A basic crew is keeping the quality of the field up to playing conditions while no one knows when, or even if, the 2020 season will start, or how long it might last. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves | 57 minutes ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Welcome back: The Braves (2-4) host the Phillies (5-1) in their home opener Friday evening. The contest will begin a seven-game homestand.

The Phillies swept the Braves last weekend, so there’s already a revenge storyline brewing. But the Braves are also trying to extend an underappreciated streak.

The Braves have won four consecutive home openers, which means they’re undefeated in opening games at Truist Park. Only one of those games came opening day - it was 2018, when Nick Markakis’ walk-off homer beat the Phillies. The other openers came after the Braves returned from the road.

Even before Truist Park, the Braves fared well in recent home openers. They’re 10-2 in such games since 2009. They’ve even scored at least five runs in each of those wins, giving fans some offensive excitement.

They’ll try to keep that success going Friday with Charlie Morton on the mound. Zack Wheeler, who dazzled against the Braves last weekend, will pitch for the Phillies.

