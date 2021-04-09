Braves try to win fifth consecutive home opener

The Phillies swept the Braves last weekend, so there’s already a revenge storyline brewing. But the Braves are also trying to extend an underappreciated streak.

The Braves have won four consecutive home openers, which means they’re undefeated in opening games at Truist Park. Only one of those games came opening day - it was 2018, when Nick Markakis’ walk-off homer beat the Phillies. The other openers came after the Braves returned from the road.