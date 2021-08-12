Braves tie Phillies for first place in NL East

It’s happening: When second baseman Ozzie Albies blasted a walk-off three-run homer into the Chop House on Wednesday, along with the Phillies’ 8-2 loss to the Dodgers, the Braves leaped into a tie for first place. At 59-55, the Braves are once again in pole position in the National League East.

That’s without outfielders Ronald Acuna and Marcell Ozuna. Starter Mike Soroka never arrived. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud just returned from an 86-game absence. The bullpen was leaky at times. The offense reached some low lows. It was a season mired in inconsistency except for one key component: Nobody in the division separated themselves.