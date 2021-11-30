Braves tender contract to Duvall, decline Camargo, Rodriguez

Arcia signed a two-year contract worth $3 million guaranteed. He will make $1.6 million next season and $1.3 million in 2023. The contract also includes a $2 million team option for 2024 ($100,000) buyout. Arcia was projected to make around $2.1 million in arbitration this season, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

The Braves acquired Arcia from the Brewers last season, and the veteran hit .214 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 32 games. Arcia played left field, second base and shortstop, increasing his value.

Rodriguez was a notable but unsurprising non-tender. The Braves acquired Rodriguez from Pittsburgh during their busy trade deadline. Rodriguez didn’t allow a run over his first nine appearances as a Brave but struggled as the second half progressed.

He surrendered five homers in a five-inning stretch during September, when he had an ERA over 5.00, and was ultimately left off the Braves’ postseason roster. Rodriguez, 31, was slated to earn over $3 million in arbitration, per MLB Trade Rumors.

Camargo, meanwhile, went 0-for-16 during the 2021 season, which was his fourth in the majors. De La Cruz hasn’t pitched in the majors and had an ERA over 7.00 in 20 games with Triple-A Gwinnett.

The non-tender deadline was moved from Dec. 2 to Tuesday because of the looming lockout with the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s expiration, which is set to occur at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. This way, arbitration-eligible players weren’t left in limbo during the work stoppage.

While a flurry of sizable free-agent signings have occurred in recent days, the Braves have been relatively quiet. They acquired reliever Jay Jackson from the Giants just over a week ago, signed veteran catcher Manny Pina, and signed veteran right-hander Kirby Yates to a two-year deal Sunday to bolster their bullpen. All eyes remain on face-of-the-franchise first baseman Freddie Freeman, who’s one of the most accomplished players still unsigned.