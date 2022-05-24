ajc logo
Braves telecast from stands pushed back by weather forecast

Play-by-play announcer Chip Caray (left) was joined by Tom Glavine (middle) and Jeff Francoeur for a 2019 telecast from the outfield stands at Truist Park (then named SunTrust Park). Caray and Francoeur again are scheduled to broadcast from that spot at the Braves' game against the Marlins on Friday. (Bally Sports photo).

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

An ominous weather forecast for Thursday caused Bally Sports to delay by a day its plan to broadcast a Braves game from the Truist Park bleachers.

The new plan is for announcers Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur to call Friday night’s game against the Miami Marlins on Bally Sports Southeast from the right-field stands in front of the Chop House.

Bally announced last week that Thursday’s game against Philadelphia would be broadcast from that spot, but amended its timetable Tuesday in light of a forecast calling for possible rain and thunderstorms Thursday evening. With the change, the broadcasters now are scheduled to call Thursday’s game from their normal perch in the covered TV booth behind home plate.

Two Braves pitchers who are on the injured list, Mike Soroka and Tyler Matzek, are scheduled to join Caray and Francoeur in the stands for an inning or so each during Friday’s game. The network also is attempting to line up other guests for the “Baseball from the Bleachers” telecast.

Caray and Francoeur called two games from the Truist Park stands during the 2019 season and remember the experience fondly.

“It was fantastic because you’re out there interacting with the fans,” Francoeur said. “It’s just something different. It’s one game where you’re going to call the action but also do some fun stuff you don’t normally do.”

Tim Tucker is a sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He writes about various topics, including the business side of sports.

