Braves telecast from stands pushed back by weather forecast

The new plan is for announcers Chip Caray and Jeff Francoeur to call Friday night’s game against the Miami Marlins on Bally Sports Southeast from the right-field stands in front of the Chop House.

Bally announced last week that Thursday’s game against Philadelphia would be broadcast from that spot, but amended its timetable Tuesday in light of a forecast calling for possible rain and thunderstorms Thursday evening. With the change, the broadcasters now are scheduled to call Thursday’s game from their normal perch in the covered TV booth behind home plate.