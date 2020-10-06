Braves stick with regular lineup for Game 1 against Miami

Notes from Tuesday:

- How important are Game 1s for the Braves? They’re 12-4 when winning the series opener and 3-17 when losing it. League-wide, the team that wins Game 1 of a best-of-five advances 70 percent of the time.

- This is the third time the Braves have faced a National League East opponent in the postseason. The Marlins defeated them 4-2 in the 1997 NL Championship Series. The Braves beat the Mets 4-2 in the 1999 NLCS to advance to their most recent World Series.

- The Braves are comfortable using some of their relievers three days in a row, if needed, Snitker said. There won’t be any off-days during this series, which means traditional postseason strategy doesn’t apply. The Braves carried 15 pitchers on their 28-man roster, including several who can cover multiple innings.

- Marlins outfielder Starling Marte was left off their NLDS roster. Marte suffered a hand fracture when he was hit by a pitch during Miami’s wild-card series against the Cubs. He was considered day-to-day, but he won’t face the Braves after all.

- When asked if slugger Marcell Ozuna would have any extra motivation facing his former team, Snitker said: “Being around Marcell, the game itself is enough motivation for him. … The competition in itself feeds this guy.”

The Marlins traded Ozuna to the Cardinals after the 2017 season. Among the players Miami acquired was Alcantara, who starts Game 1, and Daniel Castano, whom the Braves could see later in the series.

- Ian Anderson, who will start Game 2 for the Braves on Wednesday, praised the Marlins' offense before Game 1.

“It’s a lineup that presents some different challenges than some of the other lineups we’ve faced,” he said. “Compared to Cincinnati, they’re completely on the other side of the spectrum. They can run. They have some guys who like to put the ball in play and put up tough at-bats. It’s definitely more of a grind to get through that lineup.”

- Here is the Braves' lineup for Game 1 against Alcantara:

CF Ronald Acuna

1B Freddie Freeman

DH Marcell Ozuna

C Travis d’Arnaud

2B Ozzie Albies

SS Dansby Swanson

LF Adam Duvall

RF Nick Markakis

3B Austin Riley