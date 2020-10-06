Braves carry 15 pitchers — and Charlie Culberson — on 2020 NLDS roster

The NLDS is a best-of-five against the Marlins in Houston, as part of MLB’s 2020 postseason bubble. Max Fried was set to face Sandy Alcantara in Game 1 on Tuesday.

For the roster, the Braves added Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa to their pitching group. They aren’t carrying a third catcher, William Contreras, as they did in the previous series. The Braves also didn’t include utilityman Johan Camargo, but they kept Swiss Army knife Charlie Culberson. Culberson also could fill in as an emergency catcher if needed.