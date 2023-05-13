X

Braves starting Collin McHugh in series finale vs. Blue Jays

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

TORONTO – The Braves will start right-hander Collin McHugh in the series finale Sunday in Toronto. It will be the second bullpen game the Braves have conducted in four games.

“We’ll open with Collin, see what he can give us and then go to the rest of them,” manager Brian Snitker said.

While this is the first time the Braves have used McHugh as an opener, he served that role seven times for the Rays in 2021 (he only pitched beyond two innings once). McHugh has started 126 games in his career. He has a 3.38 ERA in nine games this season.

The Braves used a bullpen game May 10 against the Red Sox. They started lefty Dylan Lee, who recorded eight outs, before deploying seven other relievers in a 5-2 loss.

After dropping the first two games in Toronto, the Braves will try to avoid being swept for the second time this season. The offense needs to wake up: The Braves have scored two runs in 18 innings this series. They’ve gone 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

The Braves have lost eight consecutive games to the Blue Jays going back to 2021. It’s the first time the Braves have lost eight straight against one opponent since the 2015 Braves lost nine consecutive games to the Nationals.

Blue Jays 5, Braves 2

