Braves starting Collin McHugh in series finale vs. Blue Jays

“We’ll open with Collin, see what he can give us and then go to the rest of them,” manager Brian Snitker said.

While this is the first time the Braves have used McHugh as an opener, he served that role seven times for the Rays in 2021 (he only pitched beyond two innings once). McHugh has started 126 games in his career. He has a 3.38 ERA in nine games this season.