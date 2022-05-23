Braves start William Contreras in left field

Just two days ago, Contreras had a two-homer performance in Miami. With several key regulars in the Braves’ order scuffling, they wanted to get Contreras’ bat in the lineup without costing them starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud or the designated hitter spot. The deck shuffling includes Contreras hitting second between Ronald Acuña and Marcell Ozuna. D’Arnaud (hitting fourth), Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley followed them.

“I’m looking at it and I’m thinking, ‘Why not?’” manager Brian Snitker said. “If he’s going to swing well, we’ll give him a crack. I don’t know what will happen. But just move some of the other pieces around, I talked to some of the guys, just give them a different look of where they’re hitting and change the scenery a little bit. Maybe that’ll get them going. It’s a crazy thing when you’re trying and searching to get that heart (of the lineup) going.”