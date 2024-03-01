Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. removed from Friday’s lineup as a precaution

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from Friday’s lineup “as a precaution” because of right knee soreness, the Braves said.
There probably isn’t sufficient reason for fans to panic. Acuña has minor soreness. He’ll be fine. The Braves wouldn’t push him this early in the spring.
Acuña has played in three spring training games thus far. His last one came on Thursday.
By the time the Braves announced he was scratched from the lineup, Acuña had left the facility.
Acuña’s right knee is the one that doctors repaired after he tore his ACL during the summer of 2021. The Braves managed his soreness after he returned in 2022.
He stayed healthy in 2023 en route to winning the National League MVP award.
“The most important thing is health,” Acuña said through interpreter Franco García upon reporting to camp. “I feel like as long as I’m healthy, I’ll be able to do some special things, hopefully, in this game.”
Hopefully, this is nothing more than minor soreness.
About the Author
Credit: AP
Credit: WSB 24-hour Traffic Center