Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. removed from Friday’s lineup as a precaution

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from Friday’s lineup “as a precaution” because of right knee soreness, the Braves said.

There probably isn’t sufficient reason for fans to panic. Acuña has minor soreness. He’ll be fine. The Braves wouldn’t push him this early in the spring.

Acuña has played in three spring training games thus far. His last one came on Thursday.