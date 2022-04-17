Braves star Ronald Acuña is set to begin a rehab assignment

Acuña on Tuesday will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, which will be playing a series in Jacksonville during the week. The Braves are still using May 6 as a loose target date for Acuña to join the big club.

“It’s good,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said on Sunday. “I’m sure he’s excited to play a real game under lights and all that. We’re going to be winding down to where we can get him back. That’s going to be some kind of a boost for this club when he gets back to the top of that order.”