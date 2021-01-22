Braves spring training: What are most important roster developments?

The Braves have tried to upgrade their bench before the past two postseason runs. They even brought in switch-hitter Pablo Sandoval in September. It would behoove them to add a bench piece earlier this time around – preferably one who can hold his own at the plate – but it’s easier to sit on the couch and type that than it is to do it. Bottom line: The bench will be fluid.

The bullpen: This group should be slapped with the “to be determined” label until another free agent (or two) is brought in. It feels like the Braves will make another move here, but for now, Will Smith, Chris Martin and A.J. Minter are the best closer options.

That trio will be on the opening-day roster, barring injury. Josh Tomlin almost certainly will resume his role as long reliever. Tyler Matzek will try to build off a surprising breakthrough. Luke Jackson and Grant Dayton were kept and will compete for spots in spring. Huascar Ynoa can help the bullpen and rotation when needed. Tucker Davidson could help, too.

As always, the Braves will use an assortment of relievers throughout the season. Spring training is a good opportunity to evaluate each player. Which “fringe” relievers make the initial roster isn’t so important, but determining how much bullpen depth the team has is.

Lineup construction: The Braves struck magic with last season’s lineup, shifting Freddie Freeman to the 2-spot and Marcell Ozuna to hit third. It’s difficult to peg this season’s lineup because we don’t yet know if they’ll add another bat or if there will be a designated hitter in the National League. But the Braves’ offense is undoubtedly worse with Ozuna and Adam Duvall in free agency.

When spring training rolls around, whether they’ve made an addition, it will open the discussion. If Ozuna or another big bat is brought in, perhaps they stick with Freeman in the second spot, insert that player third and catcher Travis d’Arnaud hits cleanup. Cristian Pache, assuming he starts in center field, will be placed somewhere in the bottom of the order.