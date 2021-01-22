Braves spring training: What are most important roster developments?

The Braves’ roster is mostly set outside left field, so spring training – in whatever form it’s staged – won’t offer much intrigue. The lineup is one piece short. The rotation is established. The bullpen will have a few spots up for grabs, but that’s expected; there’s not a single bullpen set in the majors.
Here are a few developments to follow in spring training:
Kyle Wright and Bryse Wilson: These are two of the more interesting players in the organization this season. Wright was stellar the past two springs only to struggle early in the regular season. But his strong finish to last season, the final start notwithstanding, creates natural intrigue. Wilson showing up Clayton Kershaw in a playoff game likewise leaves you wondering what more he can offer.
It’s entirely possible one of those players opens the season in the rotation. Mike Soroka might not be ready for opening day, and there’s no reason for the Braves to rush him. Wright and Wilson are fine insurance. But they’re also young players who haven’t produced consistently. It’s a tricky scenario, as both players need to cement themselves, yet neither is guaranteed starts. Injuries are inevitable, and both can work out of the bullpen, so they’ll see time, but it won’t be easy for either. Nonetheless, they have to make the most of it.
The bench: Does anybody know what to expect here? Infielder Johan Camargo was retained and will compete for a bench role. He’ll probably make the cut. One reserve spot will be the backup catcher, whether that’s youngster William Contreras or a free-agent addition. Outfielder Ender Inciarte, still on the team because of the $8 million he’s owed in 2021, will be part of this group unless a) he’s put back into a starting role because the team didn’t acquire another outfielder or b) the team elects to cut the cord, either trading or releasing him. Two veteran newcomers, outfielder Abraham Almonte and infielder Jack Mayfield, could play their way onto the roster. At worst, they’re solid organizational depth.
The Braves have tried to upgrade their bench before the past two postseason runs. They even brought in switch-hitter Pablo Sandoval in September. It would behoove them to add a bench piece earlier this time around – preferably one who can hold his own at the plate – but it’s easier to sit on the couch and type that than it is to do it. Bottom line: The bench will be fluid.
The bullpen: This group should be slapped with the “to be determined” label until another free agent (or two) is brought in. It feels like the Braves will make another move here, but for now, Will Smith, Chris Martin and A.J. Minter are the best closer options.
That trio will be on the opening-day roster, barring injury. Josh Tomlin almost certainly will resume his role as long reliever. Tyler Matzek will try to build off a surprising breakthrough. Luke Jackson and Grant Dayton were kept and will compete for spots in spring. Huascar Ynoa can help the bullpen and rotation when needed. Tucker Davidson could help, too.
As always, the Braves will use an assortment of relievers throughout the season. Spring training is a good opportunity to evaluate each player. Which “fringe” relievers make the initial roster isn’t so important, but determining how much bullpen depth the team has is.
Lineup construction: The Braves struck magic with last season’s lineup, shifting Freddie Freeman to the 2-spot and Marcell Ozuna to hit third. It’s difficult to peg this season’s lineup because we don’t yet know if they’ll add another bat or if there will be a designated hitter in the National League. But the Braves’ offense is undoubtedly worse with Ozuna and Adam Duvall in free agency.
When spring training rolls around, whether they’ve made an addition, it will open the discussion. If Ozuna or another big bat is brought in, perhaps they stick with Freeman in the second spot, insert that player third and catcher Travis d’Arnaud hits cleanup. Cristian Pache, assuming he starts in center field, will be placed somewhere in the bottom of the order.