Braves’ Spencer Strider to undergo MRI after experiencing elbow discomfort

Asked for further clarification on what Strider experienced, Snitker said: “I just know he’s going to have it checked out. He was uncomfortable with how it was feeling. They examined him here and they’re going to get an MRI done (Saturday).”

Explore Read more about the Braves here

Snitker said he thought Strider was experiencing the discomfort throughout the outing, but he hadn’t talked with the player to know for certain. Strider wasn’t available to speak with reporters following the Braves’ 6-5 victory at Truist Park.

Strider was solid in his season debut against the Phillies, allowing two runs (off a Brandon Marsh homer) in five innings while striking out eight. His fastball averaged 95.9 mph Friday, down from his 96.7 average from his opening-day outing. He topped out at 98.3 mph after peaking at 99 mph in his previous start. Strider’s 95.9 mph average Friday was 1.8 mph below his career average and tied for the lowest velocity in his career.

Strider, 25, is perhaps baseball’s best strikeout artist and one of the top pitchers in the sport. He entered the season as a favorite for the National League Cy Young award. The Braves have some injury concerns in their rotation already, given Max Fried’s and Chris Sale’s recent history, and losing Strider for any amount of time would be a blow.

“I heard (Strider) is getting an MRI and we’ll see what happens, but hopefully everything’s all good,” outfielder Jarred Kelenic said. “We’ll just have to wait and see.”