Braves sign Joe Jiménez to three-year deal

Jiménez has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

Jiménez, 28, played his first season with Atlanta in 2023 and went 0-3 with a 3.04 ERA. He allowed19 earned runs in 56.1 innings over 59 appearances. That included a 2.33 ERA and 50 strikeouts over his final 40 games. He pitched one scoreless inning in his only appearance during the 2023 postseason.

The Braves acquired Jiménez in a trade with the Tigers last December. He posted the best ERA of his career during his debut season with the Braves.

The 6-foot-3, 277-pound native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, was originally signed by the Tigers as a non-drafted free agent in 2013 and debuted with the club in 2017. In his career, Jiménez is 19-22 with a 4.86 ERA in 356 games over a seven-year major league career. He was named to the American League All-Star team in 2018 during his first full major league campaign.

The Braves signed right-handed reliever Pierce Johnson to a two-year, $14.25 million deal last week. Johnson, 32, will make $7 million each of the next two seasons. His contract includes a $7 million team option for the 2026 season, with a $250,000 buyout.