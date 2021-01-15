Braves sign international free agent Ambioris Tavarez

In November 2017, a lengthy league investigation determined the Braves’ previous regime committed multiple infractions on the international market. The Braves received unprecedented punishment, seeing 13 of their prospects declared free agents while being slapped with restrictions on the international market through 2020. The Tavarez signing is a step closer to normalcy, with the Braves almost out of the dark. Tavarez is the team’s biggest international signing since coveted infielder Kevin Maitan (2016), who’s now with the Angels organization after MLB declared him a free agent in 2017.

The Braves had $1,572,000 available in this year’s bonus pool because of those penalties and recent free-agent signings. The Braves also lost $500,000 each with the Marcell Ozuna and Will Smith signings last offseason. They had by far the smallest bonus pool for 2020-21, but they’ll finally be clear of penalties for the next cycle.