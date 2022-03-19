Braves sign former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has not rested since the lockout ended.
The Braves on Friday night signed right-hander Kenley Jansen, 34, to a one-year deal worth $16 million. He’s the second reliever they’ve signed this week, following the addition of Collin McHugh.
Jansen, the longtime Dodgers closer, notched a 2.22 ERA over 69 innings in 2021. He has a 2.37 ERA with 350 saves over 12 seasons.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound native of Willemstad, Curaçao, ranked second in the National League with 38 saves last season, trailing only San Diego’s Mark Melancon, a former Brave.
Jansen is a three-time All-Star, going to the game in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
