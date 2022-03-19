Hamburger icon
Braves sign former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen reacts after getting the final out in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers defeated the Braves 6-5. The Braves lead the series 2-1 games. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has not rested since the lockout ended.

The Braves on Friday night signed right-hander Kenley Jansen, 34, to a one-year deal worth $16 million. He’s the second reliever they’ve signed this week, following the addition of Collin McHugh.

Jansen, the longtime Dodgers closer, notched a 2.22 ERA over 69 innings in 2021. He has a 2.37 ERA with 350 saves over 12 seasons.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound native of Willemstad, Curaçao, ranked second in the National League with 38 saves last season, trailing only San Diego’s Mark Melancon, a former Brave.

Jansen is a three-time All-Star, going to the game in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

