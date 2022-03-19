Braves sign former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen

The Braves on Friday night signed right-hander Kenley Jansen, 34, to a one-year deal worth $16 million. He’s the second reliever they’ve signed this week, following the addition of Collin McHugh.

Jansen, the longtime Dodgers closer, notched a 2.22 ERA over 69 innings in 2021. He has a 2.37 ERA with 350 saves over 12 seasons.