Braves sign 19 draft picks, two undrafted players to contracts

Overall, the Braves added 11 pitchers (four lefties), five infielders, two outfielders and three catchers.

They signed each of their first 19 picks, headlined by first-round right-hander Ryan Cusick from Wake Forest. Cusick produced a 4.24 ERA in 12 starts for the Demon Deacons this season, adding 108 strikeouts. His 13.89 strikeouts per nine innings were highest in the ACC. Since 2011, the Braves have chosen a pitcher with 11 of 15 first-round picks.