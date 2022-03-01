Braves’ season opener, first two series canceled as lockout continues

The breakdown in negotiations came the day after a marathon bargaining session on Monday seemed to produce some progress. MLB previously had said it would begin canceling games if a deal weren’t reached by the end of Monday, but at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the league extended the deadline until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

That, too, passed without an agreement after the union rejected MLB’s final offer before the deadline.

Significant gaps remained in a series of economic issues, including the payroll level at which teams would incur “luxury tax” penalties, the amount of money MLB would put into a new bonus pool for top players not yet eligible for salary arbitration and the minimum salary.

Manfred said the 30 team owners are “100% behind the proposal that was made and the decision to cancel games, given where we are in the negotiation.”

MLB has said -- and Manfred reiterated Tuesday -- that regular-season games missed because of the lockout won’t be made up and that players won’t be paid for those games. The Players Association is expected to challenge that stance in subsequent negotiations.

But if MLB’s pronouncement holds, Braves players would lose a combined total of more than $800,000 for each day eliminated from the regular-season schedule, based on a projected 2022 payroll at or above last year’s end-of-season level.

That would include daily losses of $107,527 by starting pitcher Charlie Morton, $86,021 by outfielder Marcell Ozuna, $80,645 by outfielder Ronald Acuna, $69,892 by relief pitcher Will Smith, $43,011 by catcher Travis d’Arnaud and $26,882 by second baseman Ozzie Albies, according to calculations by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The continuing lockout will keep spring-training camps closed to major-league players and will keep much of the business of baseball shut down, including trades and free-agent negotiations.

For the Braves, that means the status of free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman will remain indefinitely in limbo.

Freeman and the Braves didn’t reach agreement on a new contract before the lockout, leaving open the question of whether he’ll continue his career here or sign with another club. No team is permitted to negotiate with him or other free agents until the lockout ends.

Three outfielders who starred for the Braves in last year’s postseason – National League Division Series standout Joc Pederson, NL Championship Series MVP Eddie Rosario and World Series MVP Jorge Soler – also are free agents and will remain without a team until the lockout ends.