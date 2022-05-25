Braves scratch Ronald Acuña from lineup with right quad tightness

Over 65 at-bats, he is batting .292 with an .846 OPS. He has hit two home runs and has driven in eight runs, three of which came in a comeback victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Acuña has also changed games with his legs. He has stolen eight bases, a figure he needed only 14 games to reach. And he also hasn’t yet been caught stealing.

This marked the first time in his career that he had gone 8-for-8 in stolen bases in the span of 14 games in a single season.

Since 2000, the only other Braves to accomplish this are Rafael Furcal (eight times), Ender Inciarte (three), Mallex Smith (three) and Michael Bourn (one).

Acuña’s defense has also given the Braves a boost. Their outfield defense has been shaky at times, but the star outfielder stabilizes them a bit out there.

Recently, Braves manager Brian Snitker discussed the balance in managing Acuña. The Braves want him healthy, but they know he plays hard and they want him to be himself.

“He does only know one way (to play) right now,” Snitker said on May 16 in Milwaukee. “I would be more afraid of him trying to be careful. Probably would have a better chance of getting hurt being careful than just playing the game he does. Because there’s some of that, it’s unconscious acts of baseball. When you hit a ball, come out of that box and everything, your instincts take over and you go.

“The kid, he’s a physical player, and he plays hard. When you’re that elite of a player, you’re going to be on the bases and you’re going to be doing things all the time.”

In Acuña’s absence, the Braves put Travis Demeritte in right field, batting ninth. Ozzie Albies took the leadoff spot.

The team announced the news after Snitker’s pregame meeting with reporters.