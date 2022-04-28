Braves’ Ronald Acuna plays full nine innings for Gwinnett

Caption Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna participates in batting practice before the Braves’ game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Caption Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna participates in batting practice before the Braves’ game against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com) Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Braves are giddy over Acuna’s looming return, knowing they’ll again have one of the sport’s premier young stars atop their lineup. Before his injury last July, Acuna was producing another MVP-worthy campaign, hitting .283/.394/.596 with 24 homers, 19 doubles and 52 RBIs along with 72 runs scored.

In his most reason full season (2019), Acuna led the league in runs scored (127) and stolen bases (37). He hit 41 homers as well, flirting with becoming the fifth player to reach the 40-40 mark (that’s home runs and steals).

Acuna said Wednesday he feels “better” than he ever has. He explained why.

“Just because I’ve had more time to actually work out, really emphasize some things that I didn’t really have time to work on and really emphasize on.”

Fans crowd the right field fence as Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, who's rehabbing with Triple-A Gwinnett, fields during the Gwinnett Stripers' game against the Norfolk Tides at Coolray Field Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Lawrenceville, Ga.

Wouldn’t it be a coup for the Braves, then, if Acuna rejoined them before an important early season game in Queens against the first-place Mets next week (May 2)? Braves manager Brian Snitker was asked Wednesday about Acuna potentially returning as soon as this weekend in Texas, to which he said: “We’re just going to try and get through those two (games in Gwinnett) right now.”

Acuna, posed the same question regarding the series against the Mets, added: “If it was up to me, I’d be ready tomorrow. Whenever they say it, I’ll be there. It’s their call. It’s not my call.”

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna, who's rehabbing with Triple-A Gwinnett, signs autographs before the Gwinnett Stripers' game against the Norfolk Tides at Coolray Field Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Lawrenceville, Ga.

How Acuna fares Thursday, which should be his second consecutive full game, will be an important step toward determining when he’ll rejoin the Braves. This ramp up process is beyond his knee, which he says has been healed for months. It’s more like his personal spring training, readying for the lengthy slate ahead.

“I’m very excited to be out there,” Acuna said. “It’s a process we have to go through. Whenever they make the decision, I’ll be there.”