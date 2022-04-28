Braves’ Ronald Acuna plays full nine innings for Gwinnett

Three days ago, it was the four-year anniversary of Ronald Acuna’s major-league debut in Cincinnati. The Braves, needing a spark after dropping the first two of a four-game set, finally summoned their top prospect. Acuna singled and scored the game-tying run in his first contest. He homered in his next. The Braves unexpectedly won a division title. The following year, with the Braves in a funk, Acuna was moved to the lead-off spot, again awakening his team.
The Braves haven’t looked back since the Acuna era began, winning four consecutive division titles and a World Series championship. Now, days away from his long-awaited return, Acuna seems primed to provide that jolt again. Acuna missed the Braves’ 2021 championship run because he tore his ACL just before the All-Star break last summer. His injury prompted the Braves to aggressively remake their outfield that month, a decision that changed the franchise’s fortunes.
But Acuna shouldn’t be in the background much longer. He played nine innings in right field Wednesday for Triple-A Gwinnett, continuing his rehab stint. Acuna went 2-for-5 and is hitting .368 for the Stripers. After being scheduled to play seven innings, he instead went the entire nine. He’ll do the same Thursday.
“I feel great and healthy,” Acuna said through an interpreter after the game. “I’ve been feeling ready since two weeks ago. There are things I can’t control. Whenever the medical staff and (the team) decide, I’ll be ready to go.”
If all goes well, the Acuna watch is officially on. A two-time All-Star at age 24, Acuna should be an adrenaline shot for a Braves’ offense that’s treaded water without its best player. Entering Wednesday, the Braves were 14th in runs scored and 10th in OPS. Their 21 homers in 18 games were tied with San Francisco for the most in the National League and fourth-highest total in MLB. Adding Acuna should only strengthen those numbers.
The Braves are giddy over Acuna’s looming return, knowing they’ll again have one of the sport’s premier young stars atop their lineup. Before his injury last July, Acuna was producing another MVP-worthy campaign, hitting .283/.394/.596 with 24 homers, 19 doubles and 52 RBIs along with 72 runs scored.
In his most reason full season (2019), Acuna led the league in runs scored (127) and stolen bases (37). He hit 41 homers as well, flirting with becoming the fifth player to reach the 40-40 mark (that’s home runs and steals).
Acuna said Wednesday he feels “better” than he ever has. He explained why.
“Just because I’ve had more time to actually work out, really emphasize some things that I didn’t really have time to work on and really emphasize on.”
Wouldn’t it be a coup for the Braves, then, if Acuna rejoined them before an important early season game in Queens against the first-place Mets next week (May 2)? Braves manager Brian Snitker was asked Wednesday about Acuna potentially returning as soon as this weekend in Texas, to which he said: “We’re just going to try and get through those two (games in Gwinnett) right now.”
Acuna, posed the same question regarding the series against the Mets, added: “If it was up to me, I’d be ready tomorrow. Whenever they say it, I’ll be there. It’s their call. It’s not my call.”
How Acuna fares Thursday, which should be his second consecutive full game, will be an important step toward determining when he’ll rejoin the Braves. This ramp up process is beyond his knee, which he says has been healed for months. It’s more like his personal spring training, readying for the lengthy slate ahead.
“I’m very excited to be out there,” Acuna said. “It’s a process we have to go through. Whenever they make the decision, I’ll be there.”
