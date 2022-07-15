ajc logo
Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby

Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a 3-run home run in the second inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a 3-run home run in the second inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves
By Staff and wire reports
25 minutes ago

The matchups are set for baseball’s Home Run Derby Monday night and the Braves’ Ronald Acuna needs a fast start.

Acuna, the seventh seed, will go up against two-time defending champion Pete Alonso of the Mets in the first round.

The New York first baseman, the No. 2 seed, is trying to become the first player to win three times in a row.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber will be the top seed at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles thanks to his 28 home runs through Wednesday — most among the eight players in the field.

Schwarber will face eighth-seeded Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals in the first round.

Third-seeded Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers, added to the American League roster Thursday as an injury replacement for the All-Star Game Tuesday, will square off against 21-year-old Seattle rookie Julio Rodríguez, the No. 6 seed.

Seager spent his first seven major league seasons with the Dodgers before signing with the Rangers last offseason.

No. 4 seed Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals opposes fifth-seeded José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians.

The seeds and matchups announced Thursday night by Major League Baseball were based on the home run totals of each player through Wednesday.

New York Mets' Pete Alonso prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Alonso hit 74 total home runs in last year’s Derby at Denver’s Coors Field and beat Baltimore’s Trey Mancini 23-22 in the final round. Alonso joined Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) as the only players to win consecutive titles. Griffey also won in 1994 and is the lone three-time champion.

Pujols will participate in his fifth Derby after coming up short in 2003, 2007, 2009 and 2015. He and Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera were added to the All-Star rosters as special selections by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Pujols will make his 11th All-Star appearance and compete in the Derby at one of his former homes. He played 85 games with the Dodgers last season after being cut by the Los Angeles Angels, then signed with St. Louis before this season, which he has said will be his last.

The 42-year-old Pujols has six homers this season and 685 in his career, fifth on the career list.

Rodríguez will be the 14th rookie to participate in the Derby, and only two of those have won outright: Alonso in 2019 and Aaron Judge in 2017.

Judge leads the majors in homers with 31 and is set to start the All-Star Game as the top vote-getter in the AL, but the New York Yankees star is not participating in the Derby.

