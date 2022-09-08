Braves right-hander Huascar Ynoa undergoes Tommy John surgery

In nine games (eight of them starts) before that in 2021, he pitched to a 3.02 ERA. In nine regular-season starts when he returned, he had a 5.05 ERA. The club eventually removed him from its postseason roster because he had right shoulder inflammation. At the beginning of the 2022 season, Ynoa made two starts for the Braves, who put him in their rotation out of spring training. He allowed 10 runs on 11 hits over 6 2/3 innings in those outings.

In April, the Braves optioned Ynoa to the minors following two disappointing starts.

“The biggest thing for him now is to stay consistent and keep him on track because we’re going to need him,” manager Brian Snitker said at the time. “He missed a lot of time last year. He’s not a finished product. So I think it’ll be good for him to go down there and pitch regularly.”

In Triple A prior to Tommy John surgery, the 24-year-old Ynoa pitched in 18 games (17 of them starts). He posted a 5.68 ERA over 77 2/3 innings. He struck out 87 batters and walked 35.

This is a disappointing development for Ynoa, who once appeared to be a part of the Braves’ future. He still could be, but the road became tougher.