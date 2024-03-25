Braves Report podcast: Who will win the World Series in 2024?

IIn this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, AJC sports journalist Gabriel Burns and co-host Jay Black make our annual predictions for the 2024 season.

Our crew will set up where the Braves stand and explain why they are now the clear favorites to win a seven straight NL East title.

But do they have enough talent to hold off the Dodgers to win the NL title?