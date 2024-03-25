Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Who will win the World Series in 2024?

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (from left), center fielder Michael Harris II, third baseman Austin Riley and left fielder Jarred Kelenic chat during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
16 minutes ago

IIn this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, AJC sports journalist Gabriel Burns and co-host Jay Black make our annual predictions for the 2024 season.

Our crew will set up where the Braves stand and explain why they are now the clear favorites to win a seven straight NL East title.

But do they have enough talent to hold off the Dodgers to win the NL title?

Plus, our crew will explain why as many as four Braves could win NL MVP.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

