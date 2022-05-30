Braves Report podcast: Can Michael Harris provide a spark?

With the Braves top prospect now in Atlanta, what should be expected of Michael Harris?
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss what Atlanta is getting from its latest homegrown outfielder.
Plus, our team also digs into where the Braves stand two months into the season, why they must take advantage of the next couple of weeks and what are the expectations for Spencer Strider’s first start.
Justin also will answer your serious and not so serious mailbag questions.
Subscribe to the Braves Report on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
About the Author