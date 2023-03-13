AJC Braves Report podcast: Braves chart course for second half of spring training

The Braves have reached the midway point in their Grapefruit League schedule. So, what do they have left to accomplish before opening day?
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, sports columnist Mark Bradley and features writer Gabriel Burns discuss the questions the Braves have left to answer before they leave Florida. Plus, a look at the progress Ian Anderson is making and why it appears Vaughn Grissom will likely be the Braves’ opening-day shortstop.
