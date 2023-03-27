AJC Braves Report podcast: The Braves’ opening-day roster is pretty much set

The Braves have not one, but two starting pitchers making their MLB debuts during the first five games of the season.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano and co-host Jay Black break down the final pieces to Atlanta’s opening-week roster.
You’ll hear from Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd about their reaction to the news that they would be in the rotation to start the season.
Justin will also explain why both rookies will be needed to kick things off and how long it will last.
Plus, Orlando Arcia talks about winning the starting shortstop job, and third base coach Ron Washington will explain what went into the decision to send down Vaughn Grissom and Braden Shewmake.
