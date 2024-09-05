Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: One win away from much-needed sweep of Rockies

Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26), outfielder Michael Harris II (23), and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after a win over the Rockies at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26), outfielder Michael Harris II (23), and first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrate after a win over the Rockies at Truist Park on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC sports and features writer Gabe Burns share their thoughts on the Braves’ series win over the Rockies as they go for the sweep on Thursday.

you will hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker.

