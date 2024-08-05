Breaking: UPDATE | Hurricane Debby makes landfall; tremendous rain coming to South Georgia
Braves Report: Max Fried returns in split with Marlins

Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen)

By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer and AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano discuss the Braves’ split with the Miami Marlins and Max Fried’s first start post all-star break.

Hear from Braves manager Brian Snitker and Max Fried.

The duo also answer some of your mailbag questions.

