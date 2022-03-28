Braves reliever Luke Jackson dealing with right forearm tightness

The question now: Will he be able to ramp up in time for opening day on April 7?

Jackson, who posted a 1.98 ERA over 63 ⅔ innings in 2021, is an important part of Atlanta’s bullpen. Luckily, the Braves have a deep unit that includes Kenley Jansen, Will Smith, Tyler Matzek, Collin McHugh and A.J. Minter.

Jackson hasn’t yet pitched in a spring game.

The Braves have remained relatively healthy in camp. Ronald Acuña Jr. should return in early May. Charlie Morton looks like he’ll be ready for his first turn through the rotation. Kirby Yates and Mike Soroka entered camp injured and are expected back in the second half of the season.