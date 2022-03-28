ajc logo
Braves reliever Luke Jackson dealing with right forearm tightness

Braves pitcher Luke Jackson works on strength and conditioning during spring training earlier this month at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves are currently without one of their top relievers.

Right-hander Luke Jackson is dealing with right forearm tightness, manager Brian Snitker said after his club’s 5-4 win over Toronto on Monday at CoolToday Park. Jackson is day-to-day.

Snitker said Jackson began feeling the tightness about a week ago.

“That kind of puts him a little behind right now, so we just have to wait and see where we’re at with him next week,” Snitker said.

Jackson has not received an MRI. He recently threw a bullpen.

The question now: Will he be able to ramp up in time for opening day on April 7?

Jackson, who posted a 1.98 ERA over 63 ⅔ innings in 2021, is an important part of Atlanta’s bullpen. Luckily, the Braves have a deep unit that includes Kenley Jansen, Will Smith, Tyler Matzek, Collin McHugh and A.J. Minter.

Jackson hasn’t yet pitched in a spring game.

The Braves have remained relatively healthy in camp. Ronald Acuña Jr. should return in early May. Charlie Morton looks like he’ll be ready for his first turn through the rotation. Kirby Yates and Mike Soroka entered camp injured and are expected back in the second half of the season.

