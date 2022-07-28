Braves reliever Kirby Yates throws another scoreless inning in rehab outing

Yates began his rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves. Then the club transferred him to Double-A. Yates has made four appearances on his rehab assignment, going an inning each time. With Double-A Mississippi, he threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

In 282-1/3 career innings in the majors, Yates has a 3.54 ERA. His best seasons came with the Padres in 2018 and 2019, when had a 1.67 ERA. He was an All-Star in 2019. The Braves signed the right-hander to a two-year, $8.25 million contract that includes a club option for 2024.