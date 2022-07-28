Braves reliever Kirby Yates throws another scoreless inning in rehab outing

Veteran Braves reliever Kirby Yates made his first rehab appearance with the Gwinnett Stripers Wednesday night.
Yates, recovering from Tommy John surgery, allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning but Gwinnett lost to Jacksonville 6-3 in Lawrenceville.
Preston Tucker had three hits for the Stripers (46-49).
Yates began his rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves. Then the club transferred him to Double-A. Yates has made four appearances on his rehab assignment, going an inning each time. With Double-A Mississippi, he threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts.
In 282-1/3 career innings in the majors, Yates has a 3.54 ERA. His best seasons came with the Padres in 2018 and 2019, when had a 1.67 ERA. He was an All-Star in 2019. The Braves signed the right-hander to a two-year, $8.25 million contract that includes a club option for 2024.
Braves pitching prospect Jared Shuster is scheduled to start Thursday’s game for Gwinnett in his Triple-A debut.
The left-hander, who is the Braves’ No. 7 prospect, features what’s considered to be the top change-up in the system.
Shuster posted a 2.78 ERA over 17 games – 16 of them starts – for Double-A Mississippi. He had 106 strikeouts and 22 walks.
The AJC’s Justin Toscano contributed to this article.
