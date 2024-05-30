Exclusive
Atlanta Braves

Braves reliever A.J. Minter hits injured list with hip issue

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) jogs to the mound before he pitches in the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 2-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
6 minutes ago

The Braves on Thursday placed A.J. Minter on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation.

The team recalled right-hander Jimmy Herget as the corresponding move.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

This season, Minter has a 2.95 ERA over 21-1/3 innings across 25 appearances. In Wednesday’s loss, he threw a scoreless inning in which he struck out one batter and worked around a hit and a walk.

Since allowing a walk-off homer to Brandon Nimmo in New York on May 12, Minter has thrown 4-2/3 scoreless innings.

In two appearances for the Braves thus far, Herget – acquired from the Angels in early May – has tossed three scoreless frames. He was optioned to make room on the 26-man roster for rookie pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach, who started Wednesday’s game.

Minter is one of the Braves’ late-inning relievers, someone who often is used as its setup man. The lefty hasn’t pitched before the seventh inning this year.

Without Minter, the Braves still have closer Raisel Iglesias, and right-handers Pierce Johnson and Joe Jiménez as late-inning options. Left-hander Dylan Lee might have to pitch later in games on some nights.

The Braves have dealt with more than their fair share of injuries, considering it’s only the end of May.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (torn ACL) and Spencer Strider (elbow surgery) are out for the season. Sean Murphy was out for about two months with an oblique strain. Austin Riley missed a couple of weeks with intercostal inflammation. Ozzie Albies fractured his toe and was out for a week.

Now, Minter, one of the team’s important relievers, is on the injured list.

