Braves release veteran outfielder Jordan Luplow

Luplow, who signed a minor-league deal with the Braves this winter, was in camp as a non-roster invitee. With a couple weeks to go before Opening Day, perhaps another team will scoop him up.

Luplow played well in spring training games. Over 29 at-bats, he homered three times and drove in seven runs. He hit .276 with a .985 OPS during this limited sample size.

As a right-handed hitter, he made sense for a bench role as someone who could perhaps platoon with the left-handed hitting Kelenic. But Duvall is a better option for the Braves.

Duvall can play all three outfield positions and even first base, if necessary. The Braves also could use him as the designated hitter if Marcell Ozuna isn’t in the lineup on a given day. Plus, there’s familiarity between Duvall, who was on the 2021 World Series team, and the Braves.

It’s already the middle of March, but some clubs will add players who aren’t in camp with them right now. As different players become available toward the end of spring training, there could be some movement around baseball.

By releasing Luplow, the Braves gave the 30-year-old the chance to find a job elsewhere.

Since debuting for Pittsburgh in 2017, Luplow has hit .212 with a .737 OPS over 918 at-bats. His best season came for Cleveland in 2019, when he posted a .923 OPS and hit 15 homers.

In the offseason before the 2023 campaign, the Braves signed Luplow to a one-year, $1.4 million deal. But in camp, oblique soreness slowed Luplow and put him behind. Eventually, Atlanta designated Luplow for assignment in early April when it selected Dylan Dodd to the roster to make a start.

The Braves found another outfielder in Duvall, which left Luplow on the outside looking in again.

Now, he can try to find another home.