Braves release Matt Carpenter and eat the rest of his salary

The Braves released Matt Carpenter, whom they acquired in the trade that netted left-handed reliever Ray Kerr.

Carpenter is due $5.5 million for 2024. The Padres, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, sent the Braves $1.5 million in the trade, so Atlanta will eat the final $4 million of Carpenter’s contract.

The assumption is that Atlanta tried to find a trade partner for the 38-year-old Carpenter, who is toward the end of his career, but could not. Thus, the Braves needed to release him.