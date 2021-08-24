Braves reinstate d’Arnaud from paternity list, option Contreras

It’s been a busy few days for d’Arnaud, who signed a two-year extension late last week and also homered in his most recent game played. The backstop has impressed since returning from his 86-game absence due to a torn thumb ligament. He’s 7-for-25 with two homers in six games, resembling his form of a season ago when d’Arnaud won the Silver Slugger.

Contreras, one of the top catching prospects in the organization, was recalled as d’Arnaud’s replacement. He started Sunday, which was his first game back in the majors since July 5. Contreras went 0-for-6 across two games, though he drew two walks Monday against the Yankees. He returns to Triple-A where he’s hitting .313 with a .951 OPS this season.