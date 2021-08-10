Braves-Reds has wild card implications

Cincinnati is 61-52, chasing the Brewers (66-46) in the National League Central and the Padres (64-49) for the second wild-card spot. The Reds are just three games behind the Padres, and the once assumed inevitability of three western teams qualifying for the postseason is now questionable.

The Braves, who split four games in Cincinnati earlier this season, are 3-1/2 games behind the Reds and 6-1/2 behind the Padres. Their clearer route to the postseason is by winning the NL East, where they trail the surging Phillies by two games.