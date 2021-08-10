Braves-Reds has wild card implications

The Braves open a three-game series Tuesday against the Reds at Truist Park. And the series doesn’t lack importance.
Cincinnati is 61-52, chasing the Brewers (66-46) in the National League Central and the Padres (64-49) for the second wild-card spot. The Reds are just three games behind the Padres, and the once assumed inevitability of three western teams qualifying for the postseason is now questionable.
The Braves, who split four games in Cincinnati earlier this season, are 3-1/2 games behind the Reds and 6-1/2 behind the Padres. Their clearer route to the postseason is by winning the NL East, where they trail the surging Phillies by two games.
Season so far
But if the wild card comes into play, the Reds are one of the teams standing in the Braves’ way. The series also will be a nice test for the new-look Braves after they took five of six from the Cardinals and Nationals, significantly weaker teams than the Reds.
Lefty Drew Smyly will face Reds right-hander Sonny Gray in the series opener. Touki Toussaint will face Wade Miley in the second game, following by Kyle Muller vs. Vladimir Gutierrez in the finale.
Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.