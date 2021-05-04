Braves recall infielder Sean Kazmar

After spending more than 12 years waiting to become a big leaguer again, Sean Kazmar is a major leaguer for the second time in the past month.
The Braves recalled their 36-year-old infielder before Tuesday’s series opener against the Nationals. Kazmar took Nate Jones’ spot after the reliever was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Kazmar recorded one at-bat in his previous brief stint last month, hitting into a double play against the Cubs on April 17. Kazmar, who’s been with Gwinnett since 2013, originally was promoted largely because of the team’s desperation following injuries. He now returns and gives the Braves additional infield depth.
“We finally got him up here, so now I don’t think it’ll be such a big deal if we want to bring him back, if we feel he can help us,” manager Brian Snitker said April 24 when the team optioned Kazmar back to the alternate training site. “It’ll be good for him to go down and start playing again. ... This was a great opportunity. Everybody felt good with him here. He provides you some flexibility. The whole thing is still really cool that he got up here.”
It probably will be a weird feeling for Kazmar to miss Triple-A opening day. The Stripers open at Charlotte on Tuesday night.