Braves re-sign Tyler Flowers to minor-league deal

Flowers, 35, played for the Braves from 2016-20. He appeared in 371 games, hitting .251/.349/.408 over that stretch. Flowers is renowned for his pitch framing, game planning and leadership. A Roswell native, this would be Flowers’ 13th major-league season if he’s eventually promoted.

It’s a logical move for the Braves, who lost starting backstop Travis d’Arnaud for at least two months because of a left-thumb injury. The team currently is starting rookie William Contreras, who’s performed well in three games, with 38-year-old Jeff Mathis behind him. Another catcher, Alex Jackson, is on the injured list and struggled mightily on offense when playing. While the Braves have enviable young catching depth in their system, they don’t have major-league ready contributors. Enter Flowers, who provides them a familiar insurance policy.