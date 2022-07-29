Braves prospect Jared Shuster gets loss in first Triple-A outing

The left-handed Shuster owns what’s considered to be the top change-up in the Braves’ system. He posted a 2.78 ERA over 17 games – 16 of them starts – for Double-A Mississippi and had 106 strikeouts compared to just 22 walks.

Shuster pitched for Wake Forest before being drafted by the Braves in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.