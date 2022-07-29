ajc logo
Braves prospect Jared Shuster gets loss in first Triple-A outing

Braves pitching prospect Jared Shuster struck out four and walked two. Curtis Compton / AJC file photo

Braves pitching prospect Jared Shuster struck out four and walked two. Curtis Compton / AJC file photo

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 24 minutes ago

The Braves’ No. 7 prospect Jared Shuster allowed five hits and three runs, two of them earned, in five innings in his first Triple-A game and got the loss as the Gwinnett Stripers fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-0 Thursday night in Lawrenceville.

Jacksonville scored single runs in each of the first three innings against Shuster, who struck out four, walked two and gave up a home run. The first-inning run came after a Gwinnett error.

The Stripers are 46-50.

The left-handed Shuster owns what’s considered to be the top change-up in the Braves’ system. He posted a 2.78 ERA over 17 games – 16 of them starts – for Double-A Mississippi and had 106 strikeouts compared to just 22 walks.

Shuster pitched for Wake Forest before being drafted by the Braves in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

