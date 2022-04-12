Braves prospect Bryce Elder to make MLB debut Tuesday vs. Nationals

Explore Huascar Ynoa struggles as Braves suffer ugly loss

“I learned that the hitters are better and the game’s faster, but at the end of the day, if you make good, quality pitches and repeat good, quality pitches, you’re going to continue to get outs,” Elder said in March about what he took from climbing multiple levels. “It seems simple, and there’s more that goes into it, but when you chop it up at the end of the day, if you make good pitches, then you’re going to get outs.”

Elder began the 2021 season at High-A, where he pitched to a 2.60 ERA over nine starts. He then made nine starts at Double-A and posted a 3.21 ERA. In seven starts at Triple-A, he had a 2.21 ERA.

The Braves selected Elder in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB draft. Two years later, he will take the mound for them in a big-league game. Elder, who turns 23 in May, will face the Nationals, who scored 11 runs against the Braves on Monday.

Asked about what he might change in 2022, Elder said: “I don’t really plan on doing anything different. I think last year I had some success. Obviously, I’m going to keep an open mind, I’m going to keep an open mind, I’m going to continue to learn and get better, but keep my same routines and work the way I did last year and see where we can get.”

Explore How the Braves innovated by adding LEDs to their World Series ring

Something that made Elder a prime candidate: The Braves couldn’t recall any pitchers on the 40-man roster because they are required to spend at least 10 days in the minors following their option date, which was April 7. Elder, who was not on the 40-man roster, was scheduled to start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

To make room for Elder, the Braves designated catcher Chadwick Tromp for assignment. They also optioned left-hander Tucker Davidson and catcher William Contreras to Triple-A, which means they will need to stay down there for a minimum of 10 days before the Braves can recall them again.

Everything culminated with Elder receiving the call sooner than most anticipated.

“I don’t really think about it,” he said March 20 about eventually getting a promotion to the bigs. “I can control what I can control. I can handle my work, and where we end up, that’s where we end up. I think that it does me no good to think about it. I think, obviously, you have to be prepared for when that day comes. But at the end of the day, we’re just trying to handle our work the correct way and let the chips fall where they may.”